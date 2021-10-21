Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: No point appealing against touchline ban

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 6:10 pm
Robbie Neilson is banned for three matches (Jane Barlow/PA)
Robbie Neilson is banned for three matches (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admits he was disappointed with his touchline ban but felt it was pointless challenging it.

Neilson will be suspended for the next three matches after being sent off at Ibrox last weekend.

The former Hearts defender was shown a yellow card after calling for Rangers midfielder Juninho Bacuna to be sent off for grabbing Stephen Kingsley by the throat, and immediately shown another after sarcastically applauding referee Don Robertson.

Neilson accepted the offer of a one-match suspension from the Scottish Football Association, which automatically triggered a two-game ban suspended from last season after he received a four-match ban in total for confronting referee John Beaton following a game against Raith Rovers.

The former Dundee United boss will have to sit in the stand when Dundee visit Tynecastle on Saturday.

On the ban, Neilson said: “I’m disappointed with it to be honest but I would rather it was me that got sent off than one of the players, and generally when you go to Ibrox or Parkhead something like that is going to happen.

“We have just got to move on from it, there is not much point appealing it. I appealed the last one and it went to a two (match ban) plus two (suspended). Sometimes you just need to take it.

“It’s a home game so will have a big crowd behind us and the players will be fine. Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest can deal with it. You can communicate, you just can’t be within two metres of the pitch.”

Neilson expects Saturday’s game to have an edge, especially with the return of fans to the fixture.

Hearts recorded two victories to Dundee’s one in their Championship meetings last season, which came in the wake of the Tayside club’s crucial and controversial role in the vote that ultimately sealed the Edinburgh club’s relegation.

“Probably at the start of the season, the two teams were expected to compete at the top of the table,” Neilson said.

“When you have that, there is always going be an edge in the game, and I expect, also with the historic stuff, it will be like that on Saturday.

“I think it will be a good game, I don’t know about fiery. We will have 17,500 there so they will be backing us to the hilt. It’s up to us to put in a performance and get three points.

“We had a couple of games against them last year but there were no fans there. When the fans come back, the fans will make the noise, and I’m sure they will on Saturday.”

Craig Halkett’s late equaliser at Ibrox last weekend has given Hearts the chance to top the table on Saturday night.

“We spoke about it after Ibrox, knowing that Rangers don’t play until Sunday. It gives us a chance to put a wee marker down,” Neilson said.

