Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stevenage set to make changes for Leyton Orient visit after successive defeats

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 6:10 pm
Alex Revell could make changes (John Walton/PA)
Alex Revell could make changes (John Walton/PA)

Stevenage manager Alex Revell could make changes when they host Leyton Orient in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Back-to-back 3-0 defeats have hit morale in the camp and they remain without several players in their efforts to find consistency.

Brad Barry returned to action last month before he suffered a setback and Charlie Carter, Chris Lines, Arthur Read and James Daly remain absent with unspecified issues.

It has left ex-Orient forward Revell short of options with his bench largely filled with teenagers during the last couple of weeks, but Bruno Andrade and Jamie Reid could earn recalls.

Kenny Jackett has no new injury concerns ahead of O’s short trip to Stevenage.

Adam Thompson (ankle) and Callum Reilly (groin) are still not in contention despite making good progress with their respective rehabilitations.

Orient forward Ruel Sotiriou will hope to be handed a start after he struck the equaliser off the bench against Forest Green on Tuesday.

The Cyprus Under-21 international has scored four times this season but has seen his campaign disrupted by a hamstring injury in addition to trips away with his country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal