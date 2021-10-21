Striker Matt Done set to miss out once more as Rochdale prepare to face Sutton

Rochdale striker Matt Done is set to miss the Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton.

Done missed the last two matches, draws with Swindon and Salford, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Forward Josh Andrews and midfielder Stephen Dooley face fitness tests on their injuries and could miss out.

“There will be a bit of expectation on us but we have to handle that and play well to pick up three points there,” boss Robbie Stockdale said.

Sutton midfielder Craig Eastmond faces a fitness test on the injury sustained in training that has forced him to miss the last two games.

Harry Beautyman has been deputising and if Eastmond is ruled out once more he is likely to continue in the centre of midfield.

Defender Jonathan Barden could be poised to make his first start since September 11 after making his comeback from a hamstring as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat by Swindon.

Reserve goalkeeper Brad House is out, meaning Harry Palmer will deputise for Dean Bouzanis once again.