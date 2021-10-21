Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Striker Matt Done set to miss out once more as Rochdale prepare to face Sutton

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 6:11 pm
Rochdale striker Matt Done has missed the last two games because of Covid (David Howarth/PA)
Rochdale striker Matt Done has missed the last two games because of Covid (David Howarth/PA)

Rochdale striker Matt Done is set to miss the Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton.

Done missed the last two matches, draws with Swindon and Salford, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Forward Josh Andrews and midfielder Stephen Dooley face fitness tests on their injuries and could miss out.

“There will be a bit of expectation on us but we have to handle that and play well to pick up three points there,” boss Robbie Stockdale said.

Sutton midfielder Craig Eastmond faces a fitness test on the injury sustained in training that has forced him to miss the last two games.

Harry Beautyman has been deputising and if Eastmond is ruled out once more he is likely to continue in the centre of midfield.

Defender Jonathan Barden could be poised to make his first start since September 11 after making his comeback from a hamstring as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat by Swindon.

Reserve goalkeeper Brad House is out, meaning Harry Palmer will deputise for Dean Bouzanis once again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal