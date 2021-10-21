Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland reach T20 World Cup Super 12 with historic win over Oman

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 6:44 pm
Scotland’s captain Kyle Coetzer, centre, helped his side book their spot in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Scotland sealed their spot in the next stage of the T20 World Cup on a momentous night for Kyle Coetzer’s side as they thrashed tournament co-hosts Oman by eight wickets to finish top of the group.

Despite prevailing in their opening two matches, Scotland knew at the outset they had to avoid defeat on Thursday following Bangladesh’s win over Papua New Guinea, owing to the Tigers and Oman having superior net run-rates.

But Coetzer fittingly returned to form after scores of nought and six in recent days with a fine 41 from 28 balls as Scotland negotiated a potentially tricky chase of 123 on a sluggish surface with 18 balls to spare.

Coetzer’s dismissal meant the responsibility of getting Scotland over the line fell to Matt Cross (26 not out) and Richie Berrington (31no), who ended matters with a swipe over midwicket for six.

Three wins take Scotland past the opening round of any International Cricket Council global event for the first time and they can now look forward to contests against heavyweight sides such as India, New Zealand and Pakistan.

Had Oman won this fixture, they would have finished level on four points alongside Bangladesh and Scotland. That would have dashed Scotland’s hopes of reaching the Super 12 stage, but they were collectively excellent in Muscat.

Oman were restricted to 122 all out after winning the toss, with Aqib Ilyas top-scoring with 37 from 35 balls, having earlier contributed to opening partner Jatinder Singh’s run-out.

But Josh Davey took three for 25 in which all of his wickets came in the last over, while Safyaan Sharif and Michael Leask took two scalps apiece.

Richie Berrington got Scotland over the line (Kamran Jebreili/AP/PA)
Coetzer and George Munsey were watchful early into the reply before starting to find the boundary rope, the latter hitting four fours in his 20 from 19 balls before slapping to backward square-leg.

Coetzer, though, was into his stride and clattered each of Zeeshan Maqsood, Fayyaz Butt and Mohammad Nadeem for six to ultimately take Scotland well ahead of the game before being bowled off his pads by leg-spinner Khawar Ali.

The downfall of the Scotland captain right on halfway left them needing only 48, ensuring Cross and Berrington could eschew risk, which they did as they settled for some hard running over the next three overs.

Berrington, who struck 70 off 49 balls in Tuesday’s win over Papua New Guinea, cast off the shackles with a couple of sixes in Khawar’s final over, taking Scotland past 100 and ensuring there would ultimately be no late twist.

Josh Davey took three for 25 in Muscat (Kamran Jebreili/AP/PA)
Oman had earlier got off to a false start as their leading T20 run-scorer Jatinder tried to pinch a single from his first ball, only to be run out after Aqib refused to budge at the other end, allowing Cross to whip off the bails.

Later in the over, Aqib flicked Brad Wheal for six and continued to favour the leg-side as he made up the bulk of the scoring in the first half of the innings before departing after an injudicious hack to spinner Leask.

Nadeem’s third ball went the distance after Wheal was brought back, but the Omani batter perished for 25 attempting to take down slow left-armer Mark Watt for a second successive six and from 79 for four the co-hosts struggled.

Zeeshan contributed a useful 34 from 30 deliveries to ensure Oman cleared 100, but the skipper was the first of the final three wickets to fall in four balls in a chaotic last over which saw Davey buttress his figures.

