Home Sport

Bournemouth continue to be without Adam Smith for the visit of Huddersfield

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 7:59 pm
Bournemouth are set to continue to be without Adam Smith for the visit of Huddersfield (Steven Paston/PA)
Bournemouth are set to continue to be without Adam Smith for the visit of Huddersfield (Steven Paston/PA)

Bournemouth are set to continue to be without Adam Smith for the visit of Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The full-back is set for another two weeks on the sidelines and has not played since before the international break.

New signing Robbie Brady is also unlikely to be included in the matchday squad.

Philip Billing should be available to play after he was substituted during his side’s win over Stoke on Tuesday, but Lewis Cook is not expected to be available for first-team selection for at least another week.

Huddersfield will be without Levi Colwill for the trip to the south coast.

Chelsea loanee Colwill picked up a fifth yellow card against Birmingham and will be suspended for the upcoming match.

Colwill could be replaced by Naby Sarr at the left of a back three.

Ryan Schofield remains sidelined and is currently still restricted to gym work but a return to light training is expected next week.

