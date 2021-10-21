Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

US Open champion Emma Raducanu ‘excited’ to be playing in Austria next month

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 8:07 pm Updated: October 21, 2021, 8:59 pm
Emma Raducanu will play on the WTA tour in Austria next month (PA Wire via SIPA)
Emma Raducanu will play on the WTA tour in Austria next month (PA Wire via SIPA)

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has reaffirmed her commitment to playing on the WTA tour in Austria next month.

Raducanu said in a video posted on Twitter: “I’m very excited to be coming to the Upper Austria Ladies Linz tournament this November. Hope to see you there.”

The tournament will be played from November 6-12, the week after Raducanu competes at the Transylvania Open in her father’s home country of Romania.

The 18-year-old British star had previously pulled out of this week’s VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, saying she was looking forward to returning to the WTA Tour in the “next couple of weeks”.

Raducanu has played only one match since she shot to international stardom with her victory at Flushing Meadows last month, suffering a second-round defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open.

After losing 6-2 6-4 to Sasnovich at Indian Wells – which came 27 days after her US Open triumph – Raducanu said she needed to “cut herself some slack” as she comes to terms with her new life as a grand slam champion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]