Port Vale could be without Jamie Proctor for the League Two visit of Colchester

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 8:54 pm
Port Vale could be without Jamie Proctor for the visit of Colchester in the Sky Bet League Two on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Port Vale could be without Jamie Proctor for the visit of Colchester in the Sky Bet League Two on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Port Vale could be without Jamie Proctor for the visit of Colchester in the Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Proctor missed his side’s 1-1 draw at Mansfield on Tuesday with a stomach muscle injury.

He could face up to two more weeks on the sidelines, manager Darrell Clarke revealed.

Lewis Cass is set to return to the squad after being left out on Tuesday to give the Newcastle loanee a break in the middle of a full fixture list.

Colchester will be without the suspended Junior Tchamadeu for the trip to Port Vale.

The right-back was sent off during his side’s 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday for an altercation with Trevor Clarke.

Colchester appealed the suspension, but it was upheld and Tchamadeu will serve a three-game ban.

Alan Judge could recover from a calf problem in time to be available for selection.

