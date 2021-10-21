Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Andy Murray blames poor attitude after crashing out of European Open

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 10:05 pm
Andy Murray was a second-round casualty at the European Open (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Andy Murray blamed a “poor attitude” for his European Open exit to Diego Schwartzman.

Murray, back at the Antwerp scene of his last singles title in 2019, was unable to make the most of an early lead as Schwartzman won 6-4 7-6 (6) in two hours and 13 minutes.

“I didn’t make as many good decisions as I would have liked in the second set dealing with adversity,” Murray said.

“Mentally I was poor and my attitude was poor on the court.

“They are two things you can control, if they’re not there that will make the decision-making harder in matches.”

Continuing his comeback less than a year after hip resurfacing surgery, Murray now plans to play at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna next week and November’s Stockholm Open.

Murray could also play at the Rolex Paris Masters in between, possibly as a wildcard or even as a qualifier.

“There’ll be a decision on the final Paris wildcard on Monday, but I might even play the qualis there,” Murray said.

“Sport is a results business. Play well or poorly doesn’t really matter if you lose matches. You need to be winning.

“That’s what I want in the last few tournaments. They are really strong tournaments and there are no guarantees the results will come, but I want to win more matches.”

Murray showed no early sign of fatigue after his epic first-round victory over Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday which lasted almost four hours.

Indian Wells Tennis
Andy Murray suffered a straight sets defeat to Diego Schwartzman in Antwerp (Mark J Terrill/AP)

The Scot charged into a 4-1 lead but Schwartzman – who he was playing for the first time – reeled off five consecutive games to take the first set.

Schwartzman broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set, but Murray showed his resilience to level at 4-4.

Both players led in a thrilling tie-break, which went one way and then the other, before Schwartzman clinched victory with his second match point.

