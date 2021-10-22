Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jose Mourinho accepts the blame for Roma’s Europa League humbling

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 9:19 am
Jose Mourinho congratulates Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen (Mats Torbergsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Jose Mourinho took responsibility after his Roma side suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League.

It is the first time in Mourinho’s long and trophy-laden managerial career that one of his teams has conceded six goals in a game.

Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian champions but have little pedigree in European competitions and, even taking on a second-string Roma side, this was a remarkable result.

Speaking on asroma.com, Mourinho said: “I decided to put out the side I did. It’s my responsibility. Obviously I did it with good intentions in mind, for two main reasons.

“From one side, I wanted to give a chance to those players who have been working really hard but have not had much chance to play. From the other side, considering the squad we have and all the games we have to play, I wanted to rest some of the players that have played in pretty much every game.

“On an artificial pitch, in weather conditions like these, I decided to rotate a lot of players. Then, we lost to a side that was better than us. It’s simple. The Bodo first team is better than the one that started the game for us.”

Bodo/Glimt’s Patrick Berg (right) celebrates scoring against Roma
Bodo/Glimt’s Patrick Berg (right) celebrates scoring against Roma (Mats Torbergsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

On the effect of the result on his team, Mourinho added: “It always leaves an impact. I don’t have any doubt about that. But I’ve already spoken to the lads in the dressing room and I was honest with them.”

Erik Botheim and Patrick Berg put the hosts two up inside 20 minutes but a comeback looked on the cards when Carles Perez pulled one back in the 28th minute.

Instead, Roma found themselves on the wrong end of a four-goal second half performance, with Botheim and Amahl Pellegrino on the scoresheet along with a double from Ola Solbakken.

At the end of the game, Roma’s players – including England forward Tammy Abraham, who came on as a second-half substitute – were involved in a confrontation with away supporters as they thanked them for making the trip.

The result put Bodo/Glimt top of Group C and on course to qualify for the next stage.

