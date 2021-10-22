Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank wary of Leicester’s in-form forward Patson Daka

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 9:47 am
Patson Daka heads to west London in fine form (Mike Egerton/PA)
Patson Daka’s midweek heroics have given Brentford boss Thomas Frank an extra threat to prepare for ahead of Sunday’s visit of Leicester.

Zambia striker Daka, the £22million summer signing from RB Salzburg, followed up his maiden Premier League goal against Manchester United last weekend with a stunning four-goal haul in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old hit a nine-minute hat-trick as the Foxes overturned a 2-0 deficit against Spartak Moscow, and added the late fourth with another fine finish as they eventually ran out 4-3 winners on Wednesday.

With Daka added to the potent frontline of the evergreen Jamie Vardy and the ever-improving Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank knows his Bees defence will have their hands full at the Community Stadium.

“Of course we have followed Daka,” he said. “Especially leading into this game we know he is a player we need to be very aware of.

“But let’s see what Brendan (Rodgers) is doing for the game on Sunday and whether it will be Vardy and Iheanacho or Daka.

“We don’t know. But we will be prepared for all three of them. They have so much quality and threat going forward that we need to be aware of.”

Rodgers’ side are finding their feet after a slow start to the season, and Frank fully expects them to be challenging for the top four again.

“Brendan and his coaching staff have done a fantastic job the last couple of years,” he added. “They have come fifth, really close to those Champions League spots, playing an entertaining style of football.

“They have really developed a good side that is really dangerous and they will challenge for the top four again this season.

“They are a top side with a top manager and top staff, and we will need to be at our absolute best to get something out of the game – which we of course believe we can.”

Frank will be without winger Yoane Wissa, who faces a few weeks on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury.

