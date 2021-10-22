Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Pigott set to return to the Ipswich squad for the meeting with Fleetwood

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 10:35 am
Joe Pigott will return to the Ipswich squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Joe Pigott will return to the Ipswich squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Joe Pigott is set to return to the Ipswich squad for their clash with Fleetwood.

The striker has missed the last two games for the Tractor Boys after going on compassionate leave following the death of his father.

Manager Paul Cook also hinted that he could stick with the same line-up after his side’s 4-0 win at Portsmouth in midweek.

Cook told the club website: “For me as manager, I really enjoyed us on Tuesday night. You never want to be deemed a tinker man in any shape or form. Will we put the same team out? Watch this space.”

Fleetwood could also make changes to their line-up ahead of the Ipswich game.

Simon Grayson revealed that Tom Clarke and Jordan Rossiter are moving closer to fitness.

Winger Anthony Pilkington could also feature after making the bench for the midweek game against Burton.

Fleetwood are still missing long-term absentees Darnell Johnson (Achilles) and Brad Halliday (knee).

