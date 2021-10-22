Joe Pigott set to return to the Ipswich squad for the meeting with Fleetwood

Joe Pigott is set to return to the Ipswich squad for their clash with Fleetwood.

The striker has missed the last two games for the Tractor Boys after going on compassionate leave following the death of his father.

Manager Paul Cook also hinted that he could stick with the same line-up after his side’s 4-0 win at Portsmouth in midweek.

Cook told the club website: “For me as manager, I really enjoyed us on Tuesday night. You never want to be deemed a tinker man in any shape or form. Will we put the same team out? Watch this space.”

Fleetwood could also make changes to their line-up ahead of the Ipswich game.

Simon Grayson revealed that Tom Clarke and Jordan Rossiter are moving closer to fitness.

Winger Anthony Pilkington could also feature after making the bench for the midweek game against Burton.

Fleetwood are still missing long-term absentees Darnell Johnson (Achilles) and Brad Halliday (knee).