Stephen Robinson plans on making changes for Morecambe

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson is planning to shake up his side for Saturday’s visit of Plymouth in League One.

Robinson said he wanted to spark a response after Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Cheltenham and would make changes.

Robinson reported no new injuries from the midweek game.

Alfie McCalmont remains out with the thigh strain suffered on international duty with Northern Ireland, but Ryan McLaughlin is now fully fit.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has also hinted at more rotation as his side navigate a busy period in the season.

Defender James Bolton and Niall Ennis remain out, but Danny Mayor – who has made three substitute appearances since a thigh injury – is pushing for a start.

Long-term injury victim George Cooper is stepping up his own recovery after 10 months out with a variety of problems.

It is hoped the midfielder can resume training on the grass next week as he moves closer to a return.