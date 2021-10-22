Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MK Dons will be without suspended Daniel Harvie for the visit of Rotherham

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 10:59 am
Daniel Harvie will not be available for MK Dons this weekend (Tim Goode/PA)
MK Dons will be without Daniel Harvie for the visit of Rotherham on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Wigan in midweek which means he will serve a one-match suspension.

Ethan Robson has missed the last two games through an injury he picked up in training and remains a doubt for the weekend.

Dons top scorer Scott Twine is likely to start as they look to make it two wins from two.

Rotherham made it eight games unbeaten on Tuesday, although there was an element of frustration after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wycombe.

Manager Paul Warne will require fitness checks on two players who missed the Wycombe game after picking up knocks.

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was not risked because of a back problem, and defender Michael Ihiekwe missed out due to a groin injury.

Joe Mattock, meanwhile, is to undergo a scan on his ankle and faces time on the sidelines as Rotherham target victory against a team just two points and one place below them in the league.

