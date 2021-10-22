Jeremie Bela a doubt as Birmingham face Swansea

Birmingham could be without Jeremie Bela again at home to Swansea.

Bela injured his ankle ahead of Wednesday’s goalless draw at Huddersfield to add to Birmingham’s problems in wide areas.

Maxime Colin (Achilles) and Marcel Oakley (hamstring) were already sidelined and Jordan Graham replaced Bela in West Yorkshire to make his first Sky Bet Championship start for the Blues.

Birmingham have gone six games without scoring and Blues boss Lee Bowyer could consider a return for Troy Deeney, who has started the last three games on the bench.

Defender Ryan Manning is back in the Swansea squad after missing the midweek win over West Brom.

Manning sat out the game as the Swans continue to manage the injury that forced his return from Republic of Ireland duty, and Ben Cabango deputised against Albion.

Flynn Downes will be assessed after coming off at half-time on Wednesday with a tight hamstring, but Olivier Ntcham and Liam Walsh provide midfield options.

Striker Michael Obafemi has not played since September 18 because of ongoing muscle injuries and is unlikely to be risked from the start.