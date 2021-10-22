Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lyle Taylor hoping to earn start for Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 11:59 am
Lyle Taylor scored his first goals for Nottingham Forest since the opening day of the season in the win at Bristol City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor will hope his midweek heroics are enough to earn him a start at home to Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.

The attacker scored twice after being summoned off the bench to secure a 2-1 win at Bristol City on Tuesday and boss Steve Cooper now has to decide if he plays the 31-year-old from the off.

Fellow forward Lewis Grabban has been in great form but did need to have his fitness managed last month due to a minor thigh injury and could find himself rotated after starting the previous two games this week.

Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) remains sidelined along with Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) and Rodrigo Ely (ankle) while September signings Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager continue to work towards their debuts having recently featured for the Under-23s.

Fulham will need to check on midfielder Harrison Reed after he was forced off against Cardiff with a calf injury.

Reed was replaced by captain Tom Cairney, who marked his first appearance in 10 months with a goal and may start at the City Ground.

Fabio Carvalho could be in contention too after manager Marco Silva revealed at the beginning of the week he had recovered from Covid-19 and was starting to fully get over the virus.

While Carvalho may be part of the travelling party, Joe Bryan and Ivan Cavaleiro will need to be assessed after they sat out Wednesday’s triumph over Cardiff with knocks.

