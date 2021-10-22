Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has injury headache ahead of Middlesbrough clash

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 12:17 pm
Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has come under huge pressure after losing seven successive games (Simon Galloway/PA)
Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has come under huge pressure after losing seven successive games (Simon Galloway/PA)

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has real injury concerns ahead of a home game with Middlesbrough that could shape his Bluebirds’ future.

Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Tom Sang, Sam Bowen and Joel Bagan are all having treatment for knocks, and McCarthy says some of them will not be fit to take on former boss Neil Warnock.

Skipper Sean Morrison must wait to see whether he reclaims his place after being dropped for the midweek loss at Fulham.

That was Cardiff’s seventh straight Sky Bet Championship defeat, and an eighth would possibly place McCarthy under intolerable pressure just nine months after his appointment.

Middlesbrough will check on the fitness of forward Andraz Sporar after his first-half midweek goal against Barnsley.

Sporar had a slight adductor problem while he was away on international duty with Slovenia recently, and was withdrawn at half-time on Wednesday as a precaution.

Defensive quartet Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Marc Bola and Anfernee Dijksteel remain sidelined by injury.

Sol Bamba returns to Cardiff for the first time since his summer exit, the former Bluebirds favourite having said his departure after five years in south Wales broke his heart.

