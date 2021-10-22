Accrington manager John Coleman without duo as Portsmouth visit the WHAM Stadium

Accrington will welcome Portsmouth to the WHAM Stadium without long-term injury concerns Joel Mumbongo and Joe Hardy.

Mumbongo has not played since last month while Hardy has yet to feature this term.

Harry Pell is in contention to start once again after scoring twice in Stanley’s midweek win over Charlton.

Despite picking up three points on Tuesday, John Coleman could make changes after not making a substitution throughout the game.

Portsmouth will continue to be without Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison for their visit to Lancashire.

The pair suffered injuries in their Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Sutton earlier this month and are set for extended spells on the sideline.

Boss Danny Cowley will be checking on the fitness of Conor Ogilvie who missed out on Pompey’s 4-0 loss to Ipswich in midweek.

Portsmouth have conceded four in each of their last three league games and will not have key defender Clark Robertson to call on as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.