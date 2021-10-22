Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accrington manager John Coleman without duo as Portsmouth visit the WHAM Stadium

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 12:37 pm
John Coleman is set to be without long-term injury concerns Joel Mumbongo and Joe Hardy
John Coleman is set to be without long-term injury concerns Joel Mumbongo and Joe Hardy (Nigel French/PA)

Accrington will welcome Portsmouth to the WHAM Stadium without long-term injury concerns Joel Mumbongo and Joe Hardy.

Mumbongo has not played since last month while Hardy has yet to feature this term.

Harry Pell is in contention to start once again after scoring twice in Stanley’s midweek win over Charlton.

Despite picking up three points on Tuesday, John Coleman could make changes after not making a substitution throughout the game.

Portsmouth will continue to be without Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison for their visit to Lancashire.

The pair suffered injuries in their Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Sutton earlier this month and are set for extended spells on the sideline.

Boss Danny Cowley will be checking on the fitness of Conor Ogilvie who missed out on Pompey’s 4-0 loss to Ipswich in midweek.

Portsmouth have conceded four in each of their last three league games and will not have key defender Clark Robertson to call on as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.

