Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leah Williamson in the mix as Sarina Wiegman considers full-time England captain

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 12:51 pm
Leah Williamson will captain England again against Northern Ireland and Latvia (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leah Williamson will captain England again against Northern Ireland and Latvia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leah Williamson will keep the armband for England’s World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Latvia but manager Sarina Wiegman will take her time to decide on a permanent captain.

Arsenal’s Williamson was given the honour for last month’s big wins over North Macedonia and Luxembourg after Steph Houghton had to withdraw with an ankle injury.

Houghton and reigning world player of the year Lucy Bronze remain sidelined, and Wiegman wants a chance to assess all her options before she makes a decision.

The Dutchwoman, who took up her role last month, said: “(I’m) not close yet. I think Leah does very well. She plays well, she’s very good in the group so she does a very good job.

“But we haven’t had Steph and Lucy Bronze in our group and they’ve captained this team before. So we’ll just take a little time and, when everyone is fit, performs well, comes in the squads, then I can see how everyone relates and what’s best for the team.”

England and Northern Ireland are two of three teams in their group alongside Austria that have a 100 per cent record after two qualifying matches.

England beat Northern Ireland 6-0 in a friendly in February but Wiegman sees Saturday’s match as a step up.

England Women are playing at Wembley for the first time since a defeat by Germany two years ago
England Women are playing at Wembley for the first time since a defeat by Germany two years ago (John Walton/PA)

She said: “I expect a harder game than we had last month. I think we’ll still be the team that will have possession lots of the time. Obviously it’s very nice to play at Wembley and to have a big crowd so we’re really looking forward to it.

“Northern Ireland has qualified for the Euros for the first time, which is really good. They have been in transition a little bit. I’m really excited to get to the game tomorrow.”

This will be England’s first match at Wembley since more than 70,000 fans turned up for a friendly defeat by Germany two years ago, and their first competitive game since the stadium reopened in 2007.

Williamson hopes it is a sign of things to come, saying: “It’s maybe something we thought would happen a bit more frequently following on from the Germany game so for it to finally come back around and it to be the first competitive fixture I think is a milestone for us.

“Hopefully the performance will match the occasion. I think it’s the right time. I think the women’s game’s got to that level where we can bring the people in to see it.

“It’s a good day for us as players, it helps us grow, and for the country as a whole I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to celebrate high-performance sport on the biggest stage.”

The women’s game is still reeling from the shocking allegations of abuse in the NWSL in the United States, and England’s players are planning a show of support at Wembley.

Williamson said: “We’ve discussed it as a team and we want to show our solidarity if we can. There’ll be a meeting tomorrow. It has to be official.

“We’ll speak to Northern Ireland and UEFA and the officials and see what can be done. But it’s definitely something that obviously is on our radars and something that the girls believe in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal