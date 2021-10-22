Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Baraclough in Northern Ireland talks after board opts to extend his contract

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 1:45 pm
Ian Baraclough will be offered a new contract to remain as Northern Ireland manager (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ian Baraclough is in talks over a new contract to remain as Northern Ireland manager after the Irish FA board unanimously agreed he should stay in the job.

The 50-year-old is nearing the end of the 18-month deal he signed last summer to replace Michael O’Neill.

A contract extension which had looked a formality in September came into question after defeats to Switzerland and Bulgaria this month ended hopes of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, but Baraclough retains strong support at Windsor Park.

An Irish FA statement read: “The Irish FA board has unanimously agreed to extend the contract of senior men’s international manager, Ian Baraclough. Contract negotiations are under way.”

The former under-21 manager has won only four of his 18 games in charge, suffering early disappointment in his reign when their hopes of reaching Euro 2020 were ended by Slovakia in a 2-1 extra-time defeat at Windsor Park in the qualifying play-offs.

The bid to reach Qatar was effectively ended by a controversial defeat to Switzerland in Geneva earlier this month, but alarm bells rang when that was followed by Northern Ireland blowing a lead to lose 2-1 to Bulgaria in Sofia days later.

Ian Baraclough
Despite those setbacks, Baraclough has earned praise for successfully integrating a number of younger players into the first team while dealing with several injury setbacks.

Baraclough had made it clear he wanted to stay in the job, feeling he had only begun the work of introducing a new generation of talent, while several players spoke up in support of the manager during the last two international windows.

It is expected that Baraclough will be offered a new contract which will cover the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

His side are next in action in Belfast next month as they wrap up the qualifying campaign with home matches against Lithuania and Italy.

