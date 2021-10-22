Aaron Pressley hoping to keep place in Wimbledon side against Wigan

Aaron Pressley will be hoping to keep his place after returning from a minor thigh injury as Wimbledon welcome Wigan to Plough Lane.

The 19-year-old marked his return to the starting 11 with the winner in their 1-0 win over Lincoln in midweek and will be pushing to start from the off once again.

It remains to be seen whether Ollie Palmer will return for the Dons after missing the last six games through injury.

George Marsh will be unavailable as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

Wigan midfielder Jordan Cousins will once again miss out this weekend after suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s 4-0 win over Bolton.

The 27-year-old was unavailable for the Latics’ midweek loss to MK Dons and will now remain on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

Defender Joe Bennett has also suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury and has yet to make his debut for the club since carrying the issue.

Tom Bayliss may keep his place in the squad as Wigan look to get back to winning ways.