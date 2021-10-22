Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kal Naismith misses out for Luton against Hull through suspension

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 2:09 pm
Tom Huddlestone faces another spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tom Huddlestone faces another spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Luton manager Nathan Jones will be without the suspended Kal Naismith for the visit of Hull.

Naismith picked up his fifth booking of the season in the midweek draw at Derby and will serve a one-game ban.

The yellow card was partly behind Jones’s decision to substitute both Naismith and Jordan Clark after just half an hour at Pride Park, with Fred Onyedinma and Admiral Muskwe coming on and the former scoring the away side’s first equaliser of the game.

Clark could return to the starting XI against Hull, while forward Cameron Jerome will also hope to be involved after being limited to coming off the bench in the last five games.

Hull manager Grant McCann will be without the services of midfielder Tom Huddlestone for up to six weeks.

Huddlestone suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in the home defeat to Peterborough in midweek and will be sidelined for at least a month.

It was Huddlestone’s first appearance since September 11 and McCann described the news as a “kick in the teeth” for his struggling side.

McCann will assess the fitness of goalkeeper Nathan Baxter before naming his squad.

