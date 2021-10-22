No problems for St Mirren ahead of Rangers clash By Press Association October 22, 2021, 2:11 pm St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has a full squad (Andrew Milligan/PA) St Mirren have a full squad for their cinch Premiership encounter with Rangers. Charles Dunne returned to the bench in Dingwall last weekend and Greg Kiltie has shaken off a knee injury. They may have to wait for their comebacks though, with the Buddies on a three-match winning streak. Rangers defender Leon Balogun is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday night. Ryan Jack returned to training following calf surgery but Ryan Kent is still working his way back from a hamstring injury. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin wants to show the competitiveness in the Premiership Steven Gerrard is not concerned over contract talks with Connor Goldson Ianis Hagi ‘enjoying every single minute’ at Rangers Steven Gerrard pleased to see Rangers put on convincing show against Brondby