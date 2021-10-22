Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is set to be handed a double injury boost

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 2:15 pm
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is set for a double injury boost (Tim Markland/PA)
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is set for a double injury boost (Tim Markland/PA)

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could be handed a double injury boost ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Preston.

Dujon Sterling and Kevin Stewart could both come into contention after missing recent games due to illness and an ankle injury respectively.

Critchley’s side are on a high as they go into the game on the back of a fine come-from-behind win at Reading in midweek.

The Seasiders will assess the rest of the squad closer to kick-off but do not anticipate any fresh injury concerns.

There could also be good news for opponents Preston in the wake of their hard-fought midweek win over Coventry.

Sean Maguire and Ali McCann missed the game after picking up injuries on international duty but have returned to training and could feature.

Matthew Olosunde is also nearing his return following an Achilles injury, but Ched Evans (foot) is expected to remain sidelined.

Like Critchley, Lilywhites boss Frankie McAvoy does not anticipate any new injury concerns.

