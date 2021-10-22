Dylan Levitt set to return for Dundee United when they entertain Motherwell By Press Association October 22, 2021, 2:44 pm Dylan Levitt is set to return (Tess Derry/PA) Dylan Levitt is set to return for Dundee United when they host Motherwell in the cinch Premiership. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder missed the victory over Hibernian with a knee strain. Liam Smith (knee) is close to a return while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out. Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the trip to Tannadice. Midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) is Graham Alexander’s only absentee. Sean Goss and Jordan Roberts made their first starts of the season last weekend and Alexander has a range of options. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Max Biamou is taking his time to adapt to the style of play at Dundee United 5 things we learned from the weekend’s cinch Premiership action Tam Courts hails connection between Dundee United players and fans after victory Kyle Magennis a doubt as Hibernian host Dundee United