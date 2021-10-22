Brentford without injured Yoane Wissa for the home clash against Leicester

Brentford will be without Yoane Wissa for the visit of Leicester on Sunday.

DR Congo winger Wissa faces a few weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Vitaly Janelt (thigh) will be assessed after missing the defeat by Chelsea last weekend.

Leicester are without Marc Albrighton for up to three weeks.

The winger was on the end of a bad tackle from Aleksandr Lomovitskiy late in the Foxes’ Europa League win at Spartak Moscow.

Ayoze Perez is back after illness but Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) is out while James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) remain sidelined.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo, Fernandez, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Roerslev.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Evans, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Choudhury, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman.