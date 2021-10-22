No fresh injury worries for Ross County as they prepare to welcome Livingston By Press Association October 22, 2021, 3:55 pm The Staggies host Livingston ((PA) Ross County have reported no fresh injuries for their cinch Premiership meeting with Livingston. Full-backs Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) are in the latter stages of their recoveries. County are still looking for their first league win of the season. James Penrice drops out for Livingston after travelling to Leciester for hernia surgery. Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem but is unlikely to feature in Dingwall. Keaghan Jacobs and Tom Parkes are pushing for comebacks while Adam Lewis (foot) remains out and goalkeeper Daniel Barden is set to begin cancer treatment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay retains belief Ross County can avoid relegation battle Loan market not best route for Ross County, warns ex-keeper Michael Fraser Ross County must not wait until they are trailing to hit front foot, says Malky Mackay ANALYSIS: Ross County cannot let revival opportunity slip in crucial week