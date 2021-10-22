Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Webster in contention for Manchester City clash

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 3:55 pm
Brighton’s Adam Webster is hoping to prove his fitness to face Manchester City (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Brighton’s Adam Webster is hoping to prove his fitness to face Manchester City (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Brighton defender Adam Webster could be available for the visit of champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

Webster has missed the Seagulls’ past five games in all competitions but returned to training this week and is hoping to prove his fitness.

Midfielders Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu are also in contention having recovered from knocks to be unused substitutes last week but Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) are still out.

Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns after the midweek victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

John Stones, who was not in the squad in Belgium, is available to make the trip while Ederson and Gabriel Jesus – who both linked up with their team-mates in Brugge after missing last weekend’s win over Burnley following periods of isolation, are also available.

Ferran Torres is the only absentee as the Spain international continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Mwepu, Richards, Moder, Mac Allister, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia, Sarmiento.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, Jesus.

