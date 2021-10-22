Forest Green without Dan Sweeney again for Salford clash

Dan Sweeney is Forest Green’s only injury absentee as they prepare to welcome Salford to The Fully Charged New Lawn.

The 27-year-old has missed the last two league games after picking up a knock and will remain on the sidelines as he awaits the results of a scan.

Matty Stevens returned to the starting XI with a goal in a 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient and will be pushing to make it consecutive starts.

Elliott Whitehouse, who has yet to play this season, remains out for Rob Edwards’ league leaders.

Salford travel to Gloucestershire looking to make it three league games unbeaten.

Striker Tom Elliott picked up an injury against Hartlepool last Saturday and came off the bench in midweek, but he will be looking to start this time out.

Ian Henderson and D’Mani Mellor once again did not make the matchday squad in midweek but will be assessed ahead of the trip to Forest Green.

Boss Gary Bowyer is waiting on the fitness of midfielder Josh Morris who has missed the last two games through injury.