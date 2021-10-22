Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forest Green without Dan Sweeney again for Salford clash

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 3:59 pm
Dan Sweeney is Forest Green’s only injury concern (Nigel French/PA)
Dan Sweeney is Forest Green's only injury concern (Nigel French/PA)

Dan Sweeney is Forest Green’s only injury absentee as they prepare to welcome Salford to The Fully Charged New Lawn.

The 27-year-old has missed the last two league games after picking up a knock and will remain on the sidelines as he awaits the results of a scan.

Matty Stevens returned to the starting XI with a goal in a 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient and will be pushing to make it consecutive starts.

Elliott Whitehouse, who has yet to play this season, remains out for Rob Edwards’ league leaders.

Salford travel to Gloucestershire looking to make it three league games unbeaten.

Striker Tom Elliott picked up an injury against Hartlepool last Saturday and came off the bench in midweek, but he will be looking to start this time out.

Ian Henderson and D’Mani Mellor once again did not make the matchday squad in midweek but will be assessed ahead of the trip to Forest Green.

Boss Gary Bowyer is waiting on the fitness of midfielder Josh Morris who has missed the last two games through injury.

