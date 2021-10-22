Kalvin Phillips set to sit out Wolves clash as Leeds take cautious approach

Kalvin Phillips will not be rushed back into action by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa following the midfielder’s recovery from injury.

Phillips withdrew from the England squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary after suffering a calf problem in the win over Watford and also missed the 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Robin Koch also remain sidelined, but Raphinha is available after “acclimatising” on his return to England following his starring role in Brazil’s 4-1 win over Uruguay.

Francisco Trincao is in contention for Wolves after he completed his period of self-isolation after contracting Covid-19.

The on-loan Barcelona forward returning to training this week and could feature at Leeds, but Willy Boly will not be part of the squad after he picked up an unspecified injury.

Bruno Lage was already without Pedro Neto and Jonny (both knee) while Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) will not play again in 2021.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Gelhardt, Drameh.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.