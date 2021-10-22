Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee need to build on first Premiership win against Hearts – Charlie Adam

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 4:15 pm
Dundee need to build on their first league win, says Charlie Adam (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee need to build on their first league win, says Charlie Adam (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Charlie Adam stressed the need for Dundee to build on their first cinch Premiership win of the season when they take on Hearts on Saturday.

The Dark Blues finally secured their first three points of the campaign by beating Aberdeen 2-1 at Dens Park last week to take them off the bottom of the table.

Ahead of the trip to Tynecastle, where the home side are undefeated in nine league fixtures to sit in second place, Adam told DEETV: “It is important that we build on that and we don’t just think that because we have won one game, we are in a good place.

“It wasn’t a pretty sight being bottom of the league so we have to pick up and get results and push us up the league.

“We need to build on that, we need to go and win two and three games in a row if you can. It is difficult to do that, we know that.

“It is a another tough test at the weekend, it is a challenge but one we are looking forward to.

“It has been a lot happier place this week. To get the first win is great, the lads have been ready to go and you have seen a few started to enjoy themselves.

“The pressure is off to get that first win but we have to build on it.”

Despite Hearts being one point behind leaders Rangers, with whom they drew 1-1 at Ibrox last week, Adam put the task into context.

He said: “You are not playing Man City or Man United, you are playing Hearts.

“They are a good side, we know that, they are undefeated, we will show them that respect but we feel we are capable of going there and getting a result.

“They are playing a little bit of a different formation from last year, different players but so do we and we look forward to going there.

“They are in good form. I watched the game against Rangers and Rangers had a lot of the ball and created a lot of chances.

“Hearts have played well this year, deserve to be where they are but you will get chances and it is important that you take them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal