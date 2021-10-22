Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner missing for Chelsea

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 4:17 pm
Romelu Lukaku, pictured, will miss out for Chelsea through hamstring trouble (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will miss out through injury when Chelsea host Norwich in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Lukaku suffered an ankle injury and Werner a hamstring problem when the Blues thumped Malmo 4-0 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with a troublesome ankle complaint of his own.

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich will be without on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is unable to face his parent club.

Mathias Normann is fit after being forced off during the closing stages against Brighton with cramps, but Todd Cantwell is not yet in contention after his recent Achilles and ankle problems.

Full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continues his recovery, but centre-half Christoph Zimmermann needs ankle surgery and faces up to six weeks out.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, James, Sarr, Alonso, Kovacic, Niguez, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Williams, Omobamidele, Rupp, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Placheta, Idah

