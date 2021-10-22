Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner missing for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will miss out through injury when Chelsea host Norwich in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Lukaku suffered an ankle injury and Werner a hamstring problem when the Blues thumped Malmo 4-0 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with a troublesome ankle complaint of his own.

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich will be without on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is unable to face his parent club.

Mathias Normann is fit after being forced off during the closing stages against Brighton with cramps, but Todd Cantwell is not yet in contention after his recent Achilles and ankle problems.

Full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continues his recovery, but centre-half Christoph Zimmermann needs ankle surgery and faces up to six weeks out.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, James, Sarr, Alonso, Kovacic, Niguez, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Williams, Omobamidele, Rupp, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Placheta, Idah