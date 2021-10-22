Stephen Glass has no new injury worries as Aberdeen take on Hibernian By Press Association October 22, 2021, 4:21 pm Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen go into the game with five-straight Premiership defeats (Steve Welsh/PA) Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has no new injury worries for the visit of Hibernian on Saturday. Defender Andy Considine is out until the turn of the year following knee surgery. The Dons go into the game with five-straight cinch Premiership defeats and no wins in 10 in all competitions. Hibs welcome Paul McGinn back after the full-back missed the defeat by Dundee United with a knock. Jack Ross declared this week that Daniel McKay would be “out for the foreseeable future” after suffering a “nasty” ankle injury in training. Ryan Porteous completes a two-match ban while Kyle Magennis is still absent with a knock along with long-term absentees Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot). Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Stephen Glass keeping focus on turning Aberdeen’s fortunes around Aberdeen will protect rising full-back stars from any chance of burn out, insists boss Stephen Glass Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will not rip up starting XI despite 10 game winless run Should Stephen Glass rein in full-backs’ attacking instincts in an attempt to improve Aberdeen’s defensive record, or is change of shape the solution to Catch-22?