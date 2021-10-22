Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nathan Wood vows to keep it simple as Hibernian look to bounce back at Aberdeen

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 4:55 pm
Nathan Wood will keep it simple at Hibernian (Alan Rennie/PA)
Nathan Wood will keep it simple at Hibernian (Alan Rennie/PA)

Nathan Wood will keep it simple should he retain his place in the Hibernian side for the trip to struggling Aberdeen on Saturday.

The 19-year-old defender joined Jack Ross’ squad on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough in August and made his long-awaited debut as replacement for suspended Ryan Porteous in last week’s cinch Premiership game against Dundee United at Easter Road.

It was no fairytale start to his Hibs career as the Leith side were comprehensively beaten 3-0 but the England Under-20 player is focused on helping Hibs respond positively against the Dons should he stay in the side in the absence of Porteous who is still banned.

He said: “These things happen in football when you are waiting on your chance and it comes. You have to try and not over-think it too much.

“It is just another game really and another game where we need to get three points. You try to simplify it and that is the goal.

“The goal is not to be the best player on the pitch or do something that is going to catch the eye, it is just to win the game and that’s what we need to do to turn it around.”

Wood revealed some of the big characters have helped to rouse the Hibs dressing room as they look to make amends against a Dons side who have not won in 10 matches.

He said: “It was tough, I was happy to finally play but it was also hard, getting beat 3-0 is not nice.

“So this week is about putting it right, training well and doing what we can on Saturday to turn it around. We always train well to be fair, it is a good group of lads.

“It was hard on Monday to get the morale back up but we have got good lads who put smiles on people’s faces.

“It is just getting back on it and looking forward to Saturday and I think we have done that and we are ready.

“We have some big personalities and sometimes in tough situations you need those big personalities, they have a big say on the group.

“It is good to have those sort of people around to help turn the confidence around if needed after a defeat like Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal