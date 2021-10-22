England World Cup winner George Cohen turns 82 – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Happy 82nd birthday to England’s 1966 World Cup-winning defender George Cohen.

🥳 Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Fulham legend, George Cohen! #FFC pic.twitter.com/Shok7C07Nz — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 22, 2021

Nigel Adkins wished Charlton well following his exit.

Thank you @SandgaardThomas for the opportunity, honour and privilege to be the Manager of @CAFCofficial Good luck to you, @johnnie_jackson the staff, team, supporters and everyone connected with @CAFCofficial in the future. Nigel https://t.co/jExM7owc7D — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) October 22, 2021

Manchester United turned the clock back.

As did the Premier League.

The chest down 👌The strike 💥#GoalOfTheDay is a Ciaran Clark beauty pic.twitter.com/my1b86g8XF — Premier League (@premierleague) October 22, 2021

And the EFL.

Mason Holgate celebrated his 25th birthday.

Manchester City remembered.

Tribute from the National Football Museum.

As entertaining off the pitch as he was on it, Jimmy Greaves struck up such a rapport with Ian St John that it spawned a dedicated television show – and their very own board game. Read more about the object, and Jimmy's career, here:https://t.co/kytFD2CzJ8 pic.twitter.com/B2Ydz3owHG — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) October 22, 2021

Formula One

Drivers got in the spirit of things ahead of the US Grand Prix.

Fresh lid for the weekend. 🧼 The Honey Badger is ready. 🍯🦡#USGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lTHQeVSDVX — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 22, 2021

Lewis Hamilton watched some racing.

A new lid for Charles Leclerc.

A special helmet design for the #USGP ✨@charles_leclerc will feature the colours of our partner @Richard_Mille to celebrate its 20th anniversary ⌚ What a lid! 🤩#essereFerrari🔴 pic.twitter.com/Ai5BkLDkM9 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 22, 2021

And Valtteri Bottas.

Plus Mick Schumacher.

So much detail’s gone into this 🙌 What do we think, Twitter?!#HaasF1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/MEqL9NwcSM — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 22, 2021

Max Verstappen wished his sister a happy birthday.

Far far apart, but my little sister forever! Happy 2️⃣2️⃣nd birthday, @VJVerstappen 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/1hFOudvJ4S — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 22, 2021

Williams gained a new mascot.

Now taking name suggestions for our #USGP mascot…🐮😂 pic.twitter.com/XvWjJyU1ZV — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 22, 2021

Rugby League

Emily Rudge was proud.

Extremely proud to lead out @England_RL Women tomorrow vs France 🙌🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 LETS GOOOOO 💪🏼 https://t.co/jH7NQDAwtW — Emily Rudge (@emrudge) October 22, 2021

Cricket

Not a bad view KP.