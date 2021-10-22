Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Odin Bailey targets Livingston momentum

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 6:23 pm
Odin Bailey is off the mark (PA)
Odin Bailey is looking to kick on after his first Livingston goal and their second win of the cinch Premiership season.

The on-loan Birmingham forward struck an impressive opener in Perth last Saturday before Livingston went on to record a 3-0 victory over St Johnstone.

Saturday’s trip to Dingwall to face Ross County gives David Martindale’s men the chance to go seven points clear of the bottom side and Bailey wants Livingston to build some momentum.

Bailey said: “It’s everything you strive for going into each game, first of all getting the three points and getting on the score sheet is a good thing. If I can make that a common thing then that would be great.

“We can’t just sit back and think ‘what a good result’, we have to do it week in, week out.

“I have really enjoyed it here, the lads and staff have made me feel really welcome and helped me get up to speed with how the team plays, what my individual jobs are and what the manager expects of me.

“I feel like I have settled in quite well. It’s time for me and the team to kick on now.”

