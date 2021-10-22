Odin Bailey targets Livingston momentum

Odin Bailey is looking to kick on after his first Livingston goal and their second win of the cinch Premiership season.

The on-loan Birmingham forward struck an impressive opener in Perth last Saturday before Livingston went on to record a 3-0 victory over St Johnstone.

Saturday’s trip to Dingwall to face Ross County gives David Martindale’s men the chance to go seven points clear of the bottom side and Bailey wants Livingston to build some momentum.

Bailey said: “It’s everything you strive for going into each game, first of all getting the three points and getting on the score sheet is a good thing. If I can make that a common thing then that would be great.

“We can’t just sit back and think ‘what a good result’, we have to do it week in, week out.

“I have really enjoyed it here, the lads and staff have made me feel really welcome and helped me get up to speed with how the team plays, what my individual jobs are and what the manager expects of me.

“I feel like I have settled in quite well. It’s time for me and the team to kick on now.”