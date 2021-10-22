Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay highlighting both good and bad of performances to struggling team

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 7:57 pm
Malky Mackay continues to encourage his side (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay continues to encourage his side (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been careful to balance the need to highlight costly mistakes with reinforcing the positive traits of recent displays.

The cinch Premiership bottom club are still looking for their first league win of the season ahead of Saturday’s visit of Livingston.

Individual errors made a major contribution to their latest setback, a 3-2 home defeat by St Mirren, and Mackay and his coaching staff have been doing some analysis with players in a bid to eradicate those defensive blunders.

But he has also been sure to stress the positive aspects of their play as he encourages his players to keep creating chances – and start taking more.

Mackay told Ross County’s YouTube channel: “We had a good debrief concerning the St Mirren game. We looked at the mistakes we made but also the positive nature of the chances we created – 20 chances and 20 crosses in one game – and the positive way we finished the game.

“We have got to take that into this Saturday’s game against Livingston, knowing we have to cut out those errors and make sure that dominance actually shows.

“We are getting to the areas, we are creating those chances, you just need to put the ball in the net.

“But that’s as much of your job as anything else is during the week.

“We show them the evidence, we show them the chances they create, the chances they claim.

“And at some point there has got to be an ownership of that, which the guys know as well.”

