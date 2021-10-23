Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2011: New Zealand win the Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 7:55 am
New Zealand captain Richie McCaw lifts the Webb Ellis Cup (David Davies/PA)
New Zealand captain Richie McCaw lifts the Webb Ellis Cup (David Davies/PA)

New Zealand ended a 24-year wait as they were crowned world champions with a nail-biting victory over France on October 23, 2011.

Richie McCaw lifted the Webb Ellis Cup after an 8-7 triumph, with France piling on the pressure following Thierry Dusautoir’s second-half try.

Les Bleus had set the tone by marching over the halfway line as New Zealand performed their traditional pre-match haka.

New Zealand celebrate Tony Woodcock's first-half try
New Zealand celebrate Tony Woodcock’s first-half try (David Davies/PA)

Stephen Donald’s penalty early in the second half made it 8-0 following Tony Woodcock’s first-half try but France captain Dusautoir crossed in the 47th minute and Francois Trinh-Duc converted.

France applied concerted pressure in the final stages but the All Blacks held on and breathed a huge sigh of relief as they celebrated World Cup glory for the first time since 1987.

McCaw said: “It wasn’t very pretty, but it came down to how much desire, how much courage the boys had. A lot of guys have put a lot of effort in for a long time, and they weren’t going to let the opportunity go.

New Zealand’s Brad Thorn celebrates at the final whistle
New Zealand’s Brad Thorn celebrates at the final whistle (David Davies/PA)

“We probably didn’t play our best, but we played good enough. I take my hat off to every single player who took to the field.”

Coach Graham Henry, who stepped down after the tournament, said: “We have been through a lot together. A lot of the guys played in the last World Cup and fell at the quarter-final and, to win this, there are no words for it, quite frankly.”

His France counterpart Marc Lievremont, for whom it was also a last match in charge, said: “It is tremendously sad, but I am tremendously proud of the players. We said the All Blacks were the best team in the world. Today, the French team was great.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal