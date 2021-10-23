Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo tips Harry Kane to go on a scoring spree

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 9:03 am Updated: October 23, 2021, 9:13 am
Harry Kane (third right) ended his scoring drought at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo is tipping Harry Kane to go on a scoring run after breaking his duck last week.

The England captain put a difficult start to the season, where he went six Premier League games without a goal, behind him to score in the 3-2 win at Newcastle.

Nuno says that was important and believes his star man is in a “good moment” ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

“It was important for Harry, it was important for us,” Nuno said of his goal at Newcastle, a trademark clinical finish that was allowed to stand after a VAR check for offside.

“We know Harry is a fantastic footballer, goals are part of his game.

“It will give him confidence and he is in a good moment now.”

Spurs will need Kane to be firing as they visit the London Stadium for a derby against the Hammers, who have been transformed by David Moyes.

The Scot has turned them in a European outfit, who will be again challenging for the top six this season.

Nuno said of Sunday’s opponents: “Very good team. The core of the team is there.

“David Moyes is doing a fantastic job and it is going to be a tough game for us.”

Spurs have no fitness issues with the players that won at Newcastle last weekend as they did not travel to Holland with the squad for Thursday night’s Europa Conference League loss to Vitesse Arnhem.

Nuno is hoping that his second-string players, who will make up the bench against West Ham, came through unscathed.

He added: “The players who stayed back in London worked on Thursday and Friday and everybody is OK.

“Let’s see now the players who were involved in the game if they have some kind of issues. I hope there is no major things.”

