Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mick McCarthy leaves Cardiff after suffering eight defeats in a row

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 2:51 pm Updated: October 23, 2021, 3:49 pm
Andraz Sporar opened the scoring for Middlesbrough (Joe Giddens/PA)
Andraz Sporar opened the scoring for Middlesbrough (Joe Giddens/PA)

Middlesbrough condemned Cardiff to an eighth successive defeat with a 2-0 victory that saw the end of Mick McCarthy’s reign at the Welsh club.

Andraz Sporar’s first-half penalty and Martin Payero’s late second secured a third successive win for the play-off-chasing visitors.

McCarthy dropped Wales striker Kieffer Moore and left club captain Sean Morrison on the bench but the bold moves failed to pay off for the former Republic of Ireland manager.

And it was visiting boss Neil Warnock who was celebrating at the end on his return to the club he led to the Premier League in 2018.

Just over an hour later it was announced by Cardiff that McCarthy – who only joined the club in January – had left “by mutual agreement”.

James Collins, still searching for his first Cardiff goal in his 19th appearance since a summer move from Luton, replaced Moore and he saw an early effort on target well blocked.

But the visitors soon took charge. With former Cardiff defender Sol Bamba commanding the back line, fellow centre-back Paddy McNair was free to venture forward frequently and he fired over from a corner in the eighth minute.

Payero then shot wide from the edge of the area before Aden Flint did well to deny Sporar.

Referee Jeremy Simpson ignored shouts for a penalty for handball against Collins soon afterwards but he did point to the spot on 35 minutes when Sporar’s shot struck the hand of Mark McGuinness in the box.

The Slovenian international sent his penalty down the middle to give Warnock’s men a deserved lead.

It should have been 2-0 six minutes before the break when Matt Crooks was released through the middle by Payero but the midfielder lifted his shot over Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies and wide.

McCarthy sent on Moore for defender Perry Ng at the start of the second half in attempt to spark some life into his team.

The home side certainly showed more attacking intent after the break but Middlesbrough continued to look the most dangerous and Uche Ikpeazu went close on 50 minutes when his goal-bound effort was blocked by Flint.

Warnock’s men were indebted to goalkeeper Joe Lumley soon afterwards, however, as he pulled off a superb reflex save to keep out a half-volley from Collins and Rubin Colwill put the rebound wide.

Flint then headed against the bar from a corner as the hosts finally put some pressure on the Boro defence.

At the other end, Payero curled a shot inches wide from 20 yards before McNair’s cross-shot grazed Smithies’ crossbar and Marcus Tavernier thumped a free-kick into the away fans behind the goal.

The crucial second goal arrived on 74 minutes as Sporar laid the ball off for Payero to fire into the bottom corner from 12 yards out and seal the three points for Middlesbrough as well as the end of McCarthy’s time in charge at Cardiff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]