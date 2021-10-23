Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin challenges St Mirren fans to force an end to Old Firm ticket policy

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 2:55 pm
St Mirren fans have been urged to back their team (Lynne Cameron/PA)
St Mirren fans have been urged to back their team (Lynne Cameron/PA)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hopes more of the Paisley public get behind his team and ensure Sunday is one of the final occasions Rangers fans occupy two stands at their ground.

The ongoing policy of giving Rangers and Celtic supporters both areas behind the goal at the SMISA Stadium has been the subject of meetings between St Mirren and their fans, especially those who have to vacate their usual seats.

Goodwin has backed the club’s decision but hopes there are more Buddies fans to fill the home areas in future.

With the club on a three-match winning run and six games unbeaten, Goodwin is hopeful they can entice more in.

The Irishman said: “There will be a hell of a lot of Rangers fans here at the weekend, no doubt, because we have given them two large parts of the stadium. Rightly or wrongly, there is a lot of talk about it.

“But there is the financial side of things. I would much rather give Rangers no tickets at all and know we will fill it out with 8,000 St Mirren fans, but unfortunately we are not in that position at the moment.

“I don’t think any club can afford to knock back the kind of money you are capable of bringing in when either Celtic or Rangers come to town. And I know it does upset some of our own supporters but that’s just the way it is.

“We have come through a pandemic, we need as much money as we can possibly get, and giving up those two stands to Rangers on Sunday will generate a hell of a lot of income for the club.

“If the people of Paisley want to buy more season tickets and come and get behind the team more, we can give the opposing fans less tickets. Until that happens we have got to make sensible business decisions.

“Hopefully the Rangers fans won’t be too noisy. Our fans have been excellent, I have to say, they have been different class all season, right behind the team.

“We have got a real noisy section of our own and I hope we are hearing more of them singing on Sunday than the fans behind either goal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal