Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy leaves ‘by mutual agreement’

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has left his position “by mutual agreement” following the 2-0 home defeat against Middlesbrough.

The 62-year-old and his assistant Terry Connor depart with the Bluebirds having lost their last eight Sky Bet Championship matches.

The latest setback came against Boro on Saturday and, just over an hour after the final whistle, McCarthy’s fate was sealed.

A club statement read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that first-team manager Mick McCarthy and assistant manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Mick and Terry for their efforts during their time with the Bluebirds and wish them all the best for the future.”

Former Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy was appointed as Cardiff boss in January, following the sacking of Neil Harris.

It is understood under-23s boss Steve Morison and his assistant Tom Ramasut will be in charge for the next three games – against Stoke, QPR and Huddersfield – to take Cardiff into the international break.

Boro’s third successive win was secured by Andraz Sporar’s first-half penalty and Martin Payero’s late second.

McCarthy dropped Wales striker Kieffer Moore and left club captain Sean Morrison on the bench but the bold moves failed to pay off.

And it was visiting boss Neil Warnock who was celebrating at the end on his return to the club he led to the Premier League in 2018.

Sporar opened the scoring on 35 minutes from the penalty spot after his shot had struck the hand of Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness in the box.

The Slovenian international sent his penalty down the middle to give Warnock’s men a deserved lead.

It should have been 2-0 six minutes before the break when Matt Crooks was released through the middle by Payero but the midfielder lifted his shot over Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies and wide.

McCarthy sent on Moore for defender Perry Ng at the start of the second half in attempt to spark some life into his team.

The home side certainly showed more attacking intent after the break but Middlesbrough continued to look the most dangerous and the crucial second goal arrived on 74 minutes as Sporar laid the ball off for Payero to fire into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

“I thought we won the game in the first 10 minutes of that second half,” said Warnock.

“We knew they would have to change it and throw the kitchen sink at us and we defended our goal, everybody putting their bodies on the line.

“And once we’d recovered from that, I thought we were relatively comfortable.

“We won’t get too carried away by three wins in a row. It’s such an up-and-down game.”