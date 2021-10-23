Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Raducanu to face Polona Hercog in opening round of Transylvania Open

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 4:31 pm
Emma Raducanu will return to action in Romania after her early loss in Indian Wells (PA Wire via SIPA)
Emma Raducanu will face Slovenia’s Polona Hercog in the opening round of the Transylvania Open in Romania.

The US Open champion pulled out of this week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow following her early exit in Indian Wells but will return to action in Cluj-Napoca.

Raducanu is still looking for her first victory on the full WTA Tour, a reminder of just how inexperienced she is at this level, and the teenager will hope to claim that against 30-year-old Hercog.

The Slovenian has struggled in 2021 and has seen her ranking drop from 49 at the start of the year to 123 now.

Raducanu is seeded third and has been placed in the same half of the draw as top seed and home hero Simona Halep.

The 18-year-old is sure to have plenty of local support by virtue of her Romanian father and she had hoped her grandmother, who lives in Bucharest, would be able to attend the tournament.

But a worrying rise in coronavirus cases in the country has resulted in a tightening of restrictions, meaning the tournament will be played behind closed doors from Monday.

Organisers criticised the decision and appealed to the government to allow a limited number of spectators.

