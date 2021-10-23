Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marcus Harness rescues point for Portsmouth at Accrington

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:01 pm
Marcus Harness rescued a point for Portsmouth (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Marcus Harness rescued a point for Portsmouth (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Marcus Harness rescued a point for Portsmouth in a 2-2 draw at Accrington.

Ronan Curtis scored the opener for Pompey before in-form Harry Pell equalised and Matt Butcher gave the Reds a 77th-minute lead.

But Harness tapped home a cross from John Marquis after 86 minutes to share the points.

Stanley’s young keeper Toby Savin had to be in top form in the early stages, denying Harness, Marquis and Shaun Williams but Portsmouth finally found a way past him on 15 minutes.

After a swift passing move, Curtis got the ball in the area and drilled it low into the far corner of the net.

In a frantic match, Stanley levelled on 48 minutes. A Sean McConville corner was headed forward by Ross Sykes and Pell headed home.

Butcher cleared Curtis’ ball off the line with Savin stranded and, on 77 minutes, Butcher latched onto McConville’s through ball and lobbed Gavin Bazunu to put Stanley ahead.

Harness then fired home an important fifth goal of the season but Pompey have still won just once in 11 Sky Bet League One games.

