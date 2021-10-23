Arbroath’s winless run reaches four games as they are held to a home draw by Ayr By Press Association October 23, 2021, 5:01 pm Arbroath played host to Ayr (Peter Byrne/PA) Arbroath’s winless run in the cinch Championship extended to four games after their 1-1 draw at home to Ayr. The Smokies, who lost at Raith last time out, failed to impose themselves in the first half. Ayr were also struggling to follow up last weekend’s victory against Queen of the South as the sides went in level at the break. Arbroath did not take long to break the deadlock in the second half, though, as Michael McKenna stole in to score after 56 minutes. The Honest Men kept plugging away and got their reward when Jonathan Afolabi equalised with 10 minutes remaining. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Morton’s winless run continues with draw against Queen of the South Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will not rip up starting XI despite 10 game winless run Pressure piling on struggling Aberdeen as winless run extends to 10 games with 2-1 loss at Premiership’s bottom side Raith seal win over Arbroath to climb into top two