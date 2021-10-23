Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morton’s winless run continues with draw against Queen of the South

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:03 pm
Queen of the South played Morton (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Morton’s winless run in the Scottish Championship stretched to eight games after a goalless draw at Queen of South in a game which saw both sides hit the woodwork.

The Doonhamers went close to taking the lead around the quarter-hour mark when Willie Gibson’s 25-yard free-kick came back off a post and Lee Connelly’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

Morton striker Robbie Muirhead saw his lobbed effort hit the bar prior to half-time and visiting keeper Jack Hamilton produced an excellent save to deny Connelly early in the second half.

Hamilton nearly cost his side a point 12 minutes from time when he fumbled Gibson’s long-range effort but just managed to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

Morton have now gone five away games in a row without a goal and have netted just twice in their last 10 on the road.

