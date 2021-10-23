Morton’s winless run continues with draw against Queen of the South By Press Association October 23, 2021, 5:03 pm Queen of the South played Morton (Anthony Devlin/PA) Morton’s winless run in the Scottish Championship stretched to eight games after a goalless draw at Queen of South in a game which saw both sides hit the woodwork. The Doonhamers went close to taking the lead around the quarter-hour mark when Willie Gibson’s 25-yard free-kick came back off a post and Lee Connelly’s follow-up was cleared off the line. Morton striker Robbie Muirhead saw his lobbed effort hit the bar prior to half-time and visiting keeper Jack Hamilton produced an excellent save to deny Connelly early in the second half. Hamilton nearly cost his side a point 12 minutes from time when he fumbled Gibson’s long-range effort but just managed to prevent the ball from crossing the line. Morton have now gone five away games in a row without a goal and have netted just twice in their last 10 on the road. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Morton frustrated as Arbroath score late on to draw at Cappielow Queen of the South see off bottom side Dunfermline Michael Gardyne believes Queen of the South victory proves Caley Thistle’s strength of character Caley Thistle 2-1 Queen of the South: Billy Dodds hails side’s resilience as Championship leaders win again