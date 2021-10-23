Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Port Vale climb into second place after easing past Colchester

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:05 pm
James Wilson celebrates his goal for Port Vale against Colchester (Isaac Parkin/PA)
James Wilson celebrates his goal for Port Vale against Colchester (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Port Vale showed their promotion-challenger credentials as they eased to a 3-0 win at home to Colchester.

Vale began the day in fourth spot and with goals from James Gibbons, James Wilson and Aaron Martin, chalked up their seventh win in 10 league games to climb into second.

Gibbons found the bottom corner after six minutes and Wilson’s strike from 12 yards doubled the Valiants’ lead 10 minutes later as Colchester were overrun.

The dominant hosts should perhaps have led by more than two at the break as Dennis Politic brought two good saves from U’s keeper Shamal George and captain Tom Conlon fizzed one just wide from 20 yards.

The division’s joint-lowest scorers, Colchester had chances as the first half drew on but Freddie Sears was denied by Lucas Covolan, who also watched Brendan Wiredu’s header clear the bar.

Colchester made a better start to the second half with Noah Chilvers firing over and Frank Nouble just failing to connect with Luke Hannant’s cross.

But just after the hour mark, Martin – on as a substitute just three minutes earlier – completed the scoring when he turned in a cross from Conlon.

