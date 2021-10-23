Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon’s home woes continue as Bradford take all three points in Wiltshire

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:09 pm
Caolan Lavery opened the scoring for Bradford at Swindon (Richard Sellers/PA)
Caolan Lavery opened the scoring for Bradford at Swindon (Richard Sellers/PA)

Swindon’s home woes continued as Bradford’s Theo Robinson scored for the first time since April in a 3-1 Bantams win.

Striker Caolan Lavery gave the visitors the lead in the 16th minute as a long-throw in from Oscar Threlkeld disrupted the Swindon defence and Lavery finished into the bottom corner with his back to goal.

Swindon defender Romoney Crichlow struggled with a formation change and was largely at fault as Bradford scored a second five minutes before half-time.

A cross from Matthew Foulds was not cleared as Andy Cook’s close-range shot rebounded off the post, leaving Levi Sutton with a simple tap-in to double Bradford’s advantage.

Former Swindon star Robinson came off the bench to heap more misery on the home side with a curling shot from the edge of the box beating a helpless Joseph Wollacott to make it 3-0.

Jack Payne slotted home a penalty with just over 10 minutes remaining but it had no impact on the final result as Swindon suffered a third home defeat of the season.

