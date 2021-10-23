Goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams earns Dunfermline point By Press Association October 23, 2021, 5:11 pm Owain Fon Williams, pictured, saved well from Scott Tiffoney and Ross Docherty (Jeff Holmes/PA) Dunfermline goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams was in fine form as the cinch Championship’s bottom club held Partick Thistle to a goalless draw. Fon Williams saved well from Scott Tiffoney while Brian Graham twice threatened in a goalless first half, with Jamie Sneddon saving from Dom Thomas at the other end. Fon Williams denied Kevin Holt and made a brilliant stop from Ross Docherty as Thistle started the second half brightly. Craig Wighton curled just wide for Dunfermline and saw another effort blocked by Sneddon but there was to be no breakthrough at either end of the field. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Kevin O’Hara strikes to earn Dunfermline draw against Raith Owain Fon Williams heroics salvage point for Dunfermline against Hamilton Owain Fon Williams heroics salvage point for Dunfermline against Hamilton Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness’ draw at Dunfermline unexpected – and they can’t afford to drop many points in next three Championship games