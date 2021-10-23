Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Siriki Dembele’s late strike earns victory for Peterboroough

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:15 pm
Siriki Dembele’s late strike won it for Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)
Siriki Dembele’s late strike won it for Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)

Siriki Dembele hit a stoppage-time winner for Peterborough to complete a comeback 2-1 victory against promotion-chasing QPR.

Dembele took a pass from Sammie Szmodics and raced clear down the right before firing low across goal and past Seny Dieng to secure a vital victory for Posh, who move further clear of the relegation zone.

It was the second winning goal of the week for Dembele after team-mate Harrison Burrows had cancelled out a second-half opener from Ilias Chair – his fifth goal in five matches – after he curled straight in from a corner.

Both sides had squandered chances to claim victory in a thrilling second half  with the best opening falling to Peterborough’s Jack Taylor, but his miss did not prove costly in the end thanks to Dembele’s late winner.

The dramatic finish was a far cry from the first half where it took until 39 minutes for either side to fashion a clear-cut opening and that was only due to a mistake.

A misplaced pass from Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards gifted the ball to Chair whose long-range effort was spilled by home goalkeeper Dai Cornell.

The stopper then pulled off an excellent save with his foot to deny Lyndon Dykes’ follow-up, before Charlie Austin blazed the next rebound wide.

The breakthrough, though, came five minutes into the second half. Shortly after the visitors’ goalkeeper Seny Dieng had made a vital interception to deny a cross reaching Dembele, QPR broke and won a corner which Chair curled straight in from the left.

Six minutes later Posh equalised after a superb move involving several players, which included a lovely flick from Jack Taylor. The ball ended up at the feet of Sammie Szmodics whose deflected shot found Burrows down the left, with the 19-year-old academy graduate scoring from close range.

Peterborough nearly completed the turnaround on the hour mark, but Szmodics’ low cross from the left was overhit and substitute Idris Kanu could only find the side netting at the back post.

Dykes then shot straight at Cornell and Jimmy Dunne headed at the goalkeeper from a corner as both sides pushed for a winner.

Taylor was next to come close as he nipped in ahead of Dunne to bear down on goal, but Dieng saved his effort and Dembele fired the rebound over to the frustration of the home fans.

But that miss was soon forgotten as the forward fired home to spark jubilant scenes at the Weston Homes Stadium and push the visitors out of the relegation places after they suffered a fifth away defeat of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]