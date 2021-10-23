Championship leaders Inverness keep long unbeaten run going with draw at Raith By Press Association October 23, 2021, 5:21 pm Raith Rovers (Lynne Cameron/PA) Championship leaders Inverness kept their long unbeaten run going against Raith Rovers as they battled back to draw 1-1. Rovers, who started the day second and played the entire second period with 10 men, have not beaten Caley Thistle since October 2000. The hosts had Ross Matthews sent off in first-half stoppage time for a late challenge on Billy McKay. But they took the lead in the 62nd minute when Dario Zanatta teed up Aidan Connolly to strike home. Raith goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald denied McKay and Manny Duku but was finally beaten in the 79th minute when Sean Welsh converted Michael Gardyne’s cross. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Billy Dodds rues ‘opportunity missed’ as leaders Caley Thistle draw at Raith Rovers Caley Thistle secure draw against 10-man Raith Rovers in top-two Championship clash Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson ready for joint holders showdown with Raith Rovers Billy Dodds backs Caley Thistle to respond as unbeaten run ends in Hamilton